Henrik Pedersen was pleased with his Sheffield Wednesday side as they drew with Queens Park Rangers, but knows they need to be more clinical.

The Owls played out a 1-1 draw against QPR on Saturday afternoon as they finally got off the mark at Hillsborough this season, and they showed some good signs throughout the game as they pushed for all three points.

Wednesday had 14 shots and made almost double the amount of key passes as their opponents, but weren’t able to make it count as Nico Madsen’s goal from the spot cancelled out Dominic Iorfa’s opener to make sure the spoils were shared.

For Pedersen, he praised his players for the way that they approached things against the Hoops, but did admit that he’d like to see them taking more of their chances going forward.

What Henrik Pedersen thought of Sheffield Wednesday’s QPR draw

“I think it was a generally strong home performance,” he told Radio Sheffield. “It has been a very difficult beginning of the season when we’ve played at home, and to play so strong in the first half means big respect to the boys. I think we were defensively very, very solid, with big discipline. I think we showed next steps on the ball, too, that we can not only play vertical but also keep it and create chances when they were deep.

“Second half we had a difficult beginning, but how the boys worked us back in and finalised the game - altogether a strong home game today... They showed strong discipline and belief in the first 45 minutes, and QPR won their last three - I told them we could compete... If there was to be a winner today then I think it should be us, but we also have to learn that we can’t have 14 shots and five big chances, and only score one goal.”

Next up for Wednesday is a trip to Birmingham City in midweek as they look to make it three games without defeat in the Championship. They’ll wait to hear whether Ernie Weaver will be able to feature in that one after he hobbled off at S6 midway through the second half this afternoon.

