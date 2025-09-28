There is concern over Ernie Weaver after the talented Sheffield Wednesday defender limped off against Queens Park Rangers.

The teenager was handed another Championship start on Saturday afternoon as the Owls took on QPR at Hillsborough, with Henrik Pedersen rewarding him for his excellent performance in the away victory over Portsmouth last weekend.

And while a home win eluded them, Wednesday did manage to get a point from the game, with Dominic Iorfa getting on the scoresheet before Nico Madsen levelled up in the second half.

It’s been a tough start to the season for the Owls and Henrik Pedersen, with his threadbare squad being pushed to the maximum in very difficult conditions. There have been a number of casualties on the injury front, and though Nathaniel Chalobah and Reece Johnson returned to training this week, there is now an anxious wait regarding their up-and-coming centre back.

Weaver went down with just under 15 minutes left to play against the Hoops and was eventually replaced by Gabriel Otegbayo... Pedersen has hinted that it could be linked to previous issues that the 19-year-old has had, but insists that they don’t know at this point.

“I don’t know,” he explained afterwards. “I heard it was his foot again, where he had some problems, but I have not heard anything yet.”

Wednesday have games against Birmingham City and Coventry City coming up now before another international break, and Pedersen will be hoping that this break allows him to get as many players up to speed as possible.

