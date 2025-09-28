Sheffield Wednesday had three new embargoes added to their growing collection ahead of Saturday’s draw with QPR.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen said he and his players barely spoke about the new embargoes issued against the club in the build up to Saturday’s 1-1 draw with QPR at Hillsborough.

After being placed under a third embargo by the English Football League on Thursday, Wednesday found themselves under two more on Friday, taking the tally of embargoes they currently find themselves under to five.

The latest additions relate to ‘Regulation 52.2.5 - Amounts due to another club’ and ‘Article 48.1 - Football Creditors’. The embargo the Owls were placed under on Thursday relates to ‘Regulation 17.3 - HMRC Reporting’.

Although the latest sanctions imposed against the club offered yet another stark reminder of the deepening financial crisis at Hillsborough, Pedersen and his players, quite rightly, are trying to retain full focus on matters they can control out on the pitch.

What Pedersen said about the new embargoes

"We have more or less not spoken about those," Pedersen said after the clash with the Rs. "It was Friday, I think (when the new embargoes were confirmed), and we used all our focus - the players, the staff, the coaches, me - on how we could influence playing a good game today.

"We have to be happy for the best performance at home this season. It is a good base for the future that we can start to play good home games."

Although Dominic Iorfa saw his first half header cancelled out immediately after half-time after the Londoners were awarded a penalty for a handball offence, Wednesday’s performance was one that offered plenty of encouragement.

They have taken four points from their last two matches, and that will give them plenty of confidence to take into Tuesday night’s clash with Birmingham City at St Andrew’s.