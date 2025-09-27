Sheffield Wednesday are set to finalise their move to bring former goalkeeper coach, Darryl Flahavan, back to the club.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Star has previously reported that the Owls were keen to get Flahavan back in order to take over the role vacated by Sal Bibbo over the summer, with Henrik Pedersen desperate to make an appointment so that the first team goalkeepers can have somebody looking after them on a full-time basis and Ben Ledger, the Head of Academy Goalkeeping, can return to his contracted role.

Now it looks like they’ve got their man, with Plymouth Argyle manager, Tom Cleverley, confirming that today’s game - a 4-0 win over Burton Albion - would be Flahavan’s last with the Pilgrims before he heads north to Middlewood Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darryl Flahavan is Sheffield Wednesday-bound

As quoted by Plymouth Live, Cleverley said, "Darryl's last game is Saturday. His last day at the club will be Saturday and he will join Sheffield Wednesday. He has been a brilliant servant for the club. He has developed a good group of goalkeepers and it's important that we get the right person in to take them forward again."

It’s another strong addition for Pedersen’s technical team following the additions of both Craig Mudd and Pete Shuttleworth, and he’ll be very pleased to have got it over the line in spite of all the current behind-the-scenes wrangles going on at the club.

Flahavan will Pedersen, Mudd and Shuttleworth as well as Andy Holdsworth and Giles Coke as the first team coaching setup at Hillsborough, though it remains to be seen when his arrival will be officially confirmed by the Owls. He was last at Wednesday in 2020 when he spent a few months in the same role under Garry Monk.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join