All the fallout after Sheffield Wednesday's Coventry City defeat - protests, a controversial goal and more

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Football Journalist

Published 5th Oct 2025, 13:08 BST
Sheffield Wednesday suffered a heavy defeat to Coventry City on Saturday, but once again the football seemed secondary at Hillsborough.

It was a tough afternoon on the pitch for Henrik Pedersen and his Owls, who came unstuck against an in-form Sky Blues outfit that found a way past them five times to secure a 5-0 victory that took them to the top of the Championship table.

Amongst the goals there was, however, one that was contentious, with Haji Wright prodding home from a clearly offside position just before the break to put any hopes of a Wednesday comeback to bed. You can check it out for yourself in the highlights below, and watch the video at the top of the page for some of Pedersen’s thoughts on the game as a whole - including that moment.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City highlights

Football aside, there was another big incident at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon as a number of supporters ran onto the field, something that led to the game being halted for a period until they were all removed. The fans who braved the consequences in order to protest against Dejphon Chansiri were serenaded by other home fans and applauded by some in the away end.

Sheffield Wednesday fans on the pitch

Coventry boss, Lampard, said he understood the situation, too. Explaining that he had spent a bit of time talking to supporters during the stoppage. You can see some of our chat with him here:

Frank Lampard sympathises with Sheffield Wednesday fans

News you can trust since 1887
