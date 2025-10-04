The Owls remain a club in chaos under Chansiri, with the latest unpaid wages the fifth time in seven months that he’s been unable to get people at the club paid on time.

Protests and boycotts have been commonplace for weeks now, but a group of supporters decided that, for them, enough truly was enough, and felt it worth the potential consequences of running on the pitch during a game. Today’s clash with Coventry City was the game they decided it would be, with chants of ‘Dejphon Chansiri, get out of our club’ ringing around from the stands as they did so. Supporters in the away end applauded, too.

Speaking to The Star on the condition of anonymity, the individual behind @OwlsOnThePitch said ahead of the game, “I was scrolling Twitter one night and realised I'd had enough of people saying it couldn't be done, so I took it upon myself to take it on and try to start something anonymously,” they said. “I've reached out to lots of people for their take on it and had no idea how quickly it was going to take off, we had 600 followers in one day.

“We've run out of other options. I've seen the stuff about meetings with the EFL, with them only caring about games being fulfilled. I feel like this is the wake up needed to not only wake Chansiri up but wake the EFL up. I can't take anymore of the apathy in the fanbase at all.”

It remains to be seen what repercussions there will be, but we’ll be following the matter closely. It’ll also be interesting if it happens again at future games.

