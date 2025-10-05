Sheffield Wednesday’s match against Coventry City was halted as dozens of supporters raced onto the pitch in their latest protest against the ownership of Dejphon Chansiri. Alex Miller spoke to one of the protestors.

The moment the scoreboard ticks into the 10th minute of Sheffield Wednesday matches has become something of an event in recent weeks amid the club’s flailing fortunes under the continued ownership of Dejphon Chansiri. Led by the club’s Supporters Trust, the 10th minute mark has become a moment of unified protest with Owls fans joining in defiant chanting, displaying their black and gold protest colours and often receiving the support of opposition supporters.

Saturday’s home clash with Coventry City was different. Amid social media encouragement of pitch invasion by angry fans hoping to step up its showcasing of their desperation, the 10th minute would answer a number of questions; how many would choose to storm the field, would the protest go peacefully as intended and how would it be received by the wider fanbase?

As it happened, after two supporters led the way, a few dozen supporters followed to take part in the demonstration. There were no clear suggestions of any violence or illegality beyond the pitch invasion itself and the overwhelming response from the stands was one of defiant solidarity, any booing or dissent largely drowned out by protest chanting from all three home stands.

‘An act of desperation’

Fans who took to the pitch face the possibility of punishments ranging from stadium bans to criminal records. Speaking to The Star in the hours after the match and on the condition of anonymity, one of the protestors who took the field explained it was a risk he took in desperation, with his eyes open and in spite of the potential legal repercussions. He said he didn’t want to be on the pitch and breaking the law - but felt he had no other choice such is Wednesday’s situation.

“I felt like I had to,” he said. “I feel like there’s nothing else we can do. You go through banners, balloons, funeral processions, marches, going to the Thai Embassy, writing to politicians, where else does this fan base go? This was the next step and it’s all out of desperation.

“I was fully aware of what could come. I could get banned from my football club and I could get a criminal record, but in my eyes it was worth the risk. I own a business. It won’t look great if I end up with a criminal conviction, I could lose clients, I could lose contracts and the money that comes with that, but it’s so important to me so I felt like I had to risk that. Sheffield Wednesday is as important to me as anything in my life. I would risk anything.”

It’s difficult to put a figure to the number of demonstrators who took to the field but conversations within the press box put it at anywhere between 30 and 80 at its peak. Organised protests to date have been mixed in take-up, ranging from underwhelming actions of tennis ball throwing and seat ‘bin-bagging’ to marches believed to have been of four-figure attendance. The protest had at least in part been organised covertly via the privacy of WhatsApp, The Star understands, but given the illegality involved in stepping onto a pitch, the numbers expected to take part were completely unknown.

“I was pleasantly surprised to be honest,” the protestor said. “In my mind there’s a reason for everybody being on there, but as we’ve seen Wednesday fans aren’t always the most receptive to protest but there were more than I thought that went for it. It did send some sort of message. I don’t know where it all goes from here, but it was positive to see people taking a stand. To have people risking their jobs and their livelihoods is a massive thing and I hope he (Chansiri) realises that.”

Reaction from the stands - and on the pitch

Despite a regrettable growing rivalry between Coventry and Sheffield Wednesday supporters in recent years, many of those in the away end rose in support of the protest action, with the Sky Blues having been on the sharp end of their own ownership failures in the not too distant past.

Senior Wednesday players were seen in conversation with both supporters and stewards during the demonstration and the match was held up for several minutes while the on-field crowd dispersed. Owls boss Henrik Pedersen spoke after the match to reiterate his understanding of supporter unrest and made clear he did not feel the stoppage hindered his side on what was a hugely difficult afternoon.

Debate has raged online among the Wednesday fanbase both before and after the protest, with passionate back-and-forth as to the effectiveness and legitimacy of actions such as pitch invasion. From the pitch at least, it seems Hillsborough was relatively steadfast in its summation of the protest; at least in the eyes of someone who was at the heart of it. The wait is now on to see what action, if any, is taken against those identified.

“I thought we were going to get booed,” the protestor said. “But there was a sense of togetherness from all three stands. I got out there and looked at Barry Bannan and that got me. He’s a working class lad who has given so much to this club, I’m sure he gets it. But he just wants to play football. I could see in his face he was gutted that we were out there and I understand that absolutely. But we’re also absolutely gutted that it’s come to this. It was a surreal experience.

“In a weird way I felt ashamed. I didn’t want to be there, I didn’t want to feel like I had to be there. It wasn’t a feeling of excitement or anything. We’re not hooligans, the people out there aren’t the sort of people that want to go out to cause trouble, we were out there in sheer desperation.”

