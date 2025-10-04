Sheffield Wednesday manager, Henrik Pedersen, thinks that Coventry City’s ‘offside’ third goal killed his team’s confidence.

The Owls fell to a heavy 5-0 defeat at the hands of the Sky Blues at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon, with Brandon Thomas-Asante grabbing a brace and Haji Wright, Ellis Simms and Tatsuhiro Sakamoto all getting in on the action as Frank Lampard’s men made it nine goals in two games.

Wednesday got off to the worst possible start as they found themselves a goal down inside the opening five minutes, and though they had some good spells in the game they weren’t able to get a foothold back in it. Pedersen admitted how good the opponent was, calling them the ‘best team we’ve played this season’, but insisted that the third goal shouldn’t have stood given that Wright was comfortably offside.

Henrik Pedersen felt Coventry City’s third shouldn’t have stood

Steve Ellis

“First of all, Coventry is a very very strong team,” he told Radio Sheffield afterwards. “We gave ourselves a difficult beginning, we put ourselves under pressure with set pieces and then after three minutes we were 1-0 down. We came back well, we were strong on the ball and organised, and then the second goal was a picture of how they were almost more dangerous when we had the ball. We were good defensively organised, but then we won the ball, lost the ball and conceded the second goal. I still think we had the belief that we could continue, and we had opportunities, but we didn’t have the same clinical level.

“Then of course the third goal, which was a clear offside, took the belief and confidence out of the team. The second half it should go, but it’s difficult to be 3-0 down against a team as good as Coventry - who are the best team we’ve played against this season.”

Pedersen and his side now have a couple of weeks to rest up after a demanding period of matches, and will return to action on October 18th when they travel to Charlton Athletic once the international break is over.

