Henrik Pedersen felt a pitch invasion protest that stopped the game for several minutes played no impact on the fortunes of his side as Sheffield Wednesday were soundly beaten 5-0 by rampant Coventry City.

Desperate supporters took to the field to make a point of their protest against the ongoing ownership of Dejphon Chansiri. A few dozen fans beat extra stewarding at Hillsborough to make their way towards the centre circle, with some speaking to players before being escorted from the pitch. Loud support was heard from all corners of the ground while the match was paused for a period of time.

A 5-0 scoreline did little to flatter a Sky Blues side that had arrived on the back of a 4-0 win at Millwall in midweek. They set up against an unchanged Wednesday side seemingly feeling the effects of a gruelling few weeks.

“We have to do everything in every performance to get something,” Pedersen told The Star when asked of player exhaustion. “In the first half the boys did everything they could and I think we were ‘OK fresh’ in the first half, but the 3-0 is so tough and the second half is a combination of mental toughness and the last four games. In these games there has been fantastic performance.”

Pedersen strode out onto the pitch for a few moments of the invasion protest, while senior players such as Barry Bannan and Liam Palmer sought to speak to fans who has made their way onto the field. Pedersen insists he understands the efforts of supporters in getting their word across and said there was no distraction in terms of his team’s performance.

“I understand that the fans will protest and I am happy it not take too long a time before we could start the game again,” he said. “We started well after, so I don’t think it had a big influence on the game.

“I was speaking only from a football perspective, that we should stay calm, but it was also a few things tactically. It was nothing about the situation. The players handled this very calmly and we were ready again when the game started.”

Wednesday had into the international break on the back of the fiercely disappointing afternoon with bodies to repair. Players who have played a dense number of minutes will be given extra time off to rest and recuperate their bodies.

“It was a tough afternoon against a very, very good team in Coventry,” Pedersen continued. “We gave ourselves a difficult beginning and had three times that we could clear forward for the first goal, there were set pieces. It is tough. We had a really good period and were strong on the ball with some opportunities, but we did not have the same clinical impact as when Coventry had the chances.

“The second half we tried to do what we could but of course it is a strong team. We have to learn what we can from the game about what phases we can compete against a team on this level. But now the boys need rest, especially the guys who have played a lot of minutes.”

