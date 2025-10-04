The Owls looked like empty tanks leaving St Andrews on Tuesday and fears over this afternoon’s energy levels played out against the Sky Blues - and then some.
But with pitch invasion protests, defiance and then rabid sadness from the stands at S6, the story remains elsewhere. Dejphon Chansiri should be thankful to the players to this point for the immense effort they have put in. The Coventry game proved a step too far.
Two weeks off to rest and go again. Here are our ratings from Hillsborough.
1. Ethan Horvath - 6
Belting first half save from Mason-Clarke in the first half and another fine reaction effort with his feet after the hour. Beaten five times but without him it could have been more. | UGC
2. Liam Palmer - 5
Battled admirably. Beaten once or twice but kept at it. | UGC
3. Ernie Weaver - 6
One of a few battling exhaustion. Won headers, battled hard and pulled off one or two moments of eye-catching defending. Came out with credit. | UGC
4. Dominic Iorfa - 5
Been in excellent form of late but ultimately lost the ball for the second. Got up and won aerials. | UGC