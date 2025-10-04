Candid conversations with Sheffield Wednesday supporters have led Coventry City boss Frank Lampard to support the sentiment behind their continued protests.

The playing legend watched on as the clash between his side at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon was halted for several minutes after Owls supporters raced onto the field in protest against the ongoing ownership of failing chairman Dejphon Chansiri.

A threadbare Wednesday side still unpaid for their work throughout September were soundly beaten by a rampant Coventry outfit that continued its unbeaten start to the campaign and went top of the Championship.

“It’s a really difficult game for Sheffield Wednesday players and coaching staff - and their fans actually,” Lampard said post-match. “First and foremost I sympathise with them, they’re doing great with how they are carrying themselves. Even the fans who are coming on the pitch, I think it’s understandable and they came off the pitch quickly. This is a great club.

“We dealt with the game professionally, the early goal helped but it made us sloppy in the first half in my opinion. We spoke about it at half-time and with the goals and the form that we’re in, you’ve always got a great chance of winning games.”

Lampard had spoken ahead of the match to pay testament to the size and heritage of Wednesday, who he remembers as a successful Premier League club in the early days of a world class playing career. When the stoppage came as fans emerged onto the field in the 10th minute of the clash, the 47-year-old spent time talking with Wednesdayites close to his technical area and gained a better understanding of the strife the club are in.

He told The Star: “When the fans came on the pitch, a few fans near the dugout tried to explain to me why it was happening and I completely get it. I’m never going to encourage people to go on the pitch, but I think this is quite a specific moment for the football club. It was very peaceful, they stopped the game and I understand their frustrations.

“I remember playing one of my early games for West Ham here. We lost, David Hirst scored I think. It was a huge football club, simple as that. And they remain that. They’re in a difficult moment. I can’t go into more detail about it because I don’t know enough, but you have to respect a fan base like this that want to see their club sustain.

“Barry Bannan deserves a shout out. Not only has he been an incredible player and continues to be, he’s held himself brilliantly and looks to me to be a leader of the dressing room and all credit to him.”

