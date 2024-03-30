The Owls were held to a 1-1 draw by the Swans at Hillsborough despite a whole host of chances falling their way, but there were two big decisions that went against them as Jamal Lowe looked to handle the ball before cancelling out Bailey Cadamarteri's opener, and Iké Ugbo was denied a penalty as well. Danny Röhl made mention of both afterwards.

You can see those moments, and the other highlights, in the video above - complete with co-commentary from Owls attacker, Callum Paterson, who gives his thoughts on some of the key moments in the fixture.

Meanwhile, we spoke to both Röhl and goalscorer, Cadamarteri, after the game as Wednesday took a step closer to getting out of the Championship's bottom three, and you can see their thoughts below:

You can also here a post-match ramble from our two Owls writers if you're so inclined, with them discussing the latest injury news, Di'Shon Bernard's late absence and what the result means for Wednesday heading into Monday's name.

For all the other fallout, we've got you covered right here:

