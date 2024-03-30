Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The clash delivered to very different halves in terms of style; Wednesday allowing Swansea swathes of passive possession in the first half before the second became a chaotic back-and-forth in which the Owls had the momentum. Ike Ugbo rattled the bar and big chances were spurned as Danny Röhl's side had to settle for a point that took them level with the two side straddling the safety line.

Swansea boss Luke Williams felt his side were under par on the afternoon but were able to subdue the Wednesday crowd in the first half before Bailey Cadamarteri's opener got things rolling.

"It was a tough afternoon, in the first half we controlled the game quite well, and we managed to quiet the crowd here and I think we created some anxiety for them," he said. "But we were unable to make any clean actions to score, so we can improve there. Out of possession in the first half the intensity was there, but with the ball there was not quite enough of that.

"There is frustration to concede from a set-piece, and then in the second half the game becomes a bit more like basketball because we had to push really hard to get back into the game. Then we were pushing to try and win, because we don’t want to come here and not go to try and win and settle for a draw. But when it became more open, it brought the crowd back into the game and they caused us a lot of problems."

Wednesday came on strong as the match went on and had what Röhl described as a 'clear penalty' denied when Ugbo was upended in the box. Williams claimed he didn't see the penalty shout and though he expressed disappointment in the performance, left satisfied with a point.