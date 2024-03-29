Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wednesday had the better of the scoring opportunities, particularly in the second half, but saw Bailey Cadamarteri's late first half opener cancelled out as Owls summer transfer target Jamal Lowe was allowed space to poke home a corner in the 76th minute - with more than a whiff of handball about his effort to control. Referee Geoff Eltringham turned down a penalty shout by Ike Ugbo in the second half.

"We take the point," Röhl said. "In our situation, every point is important. We are a little disappointed because, especially in the second half, we were so much more in and we created a lot of chance to win this game. You have to be ruthless and clinical in both boxes.

"We had the chances in front but we conceded, for me, what was a goal too easily given away after a corner. All in all, this week we spoke about getting basics right and running for each other. These are all the things we did today, we will keep going and if we do it like this today we have a big, big chance.

"If someone had told me in September how close we would be to get over the line, I would take this situation. We are close because of how well we did in the last weeks. Of course we need wins, but today we take the point and put this game away. We need to focus on Monday."

On the close-call big decisions that went against Wednesday, the German coach continued: "Maybe there was a handball. I think today there were some 50/50 decisions. Also in the box there was a moment from Swansea today which was for me also a foul and a clear penalty.