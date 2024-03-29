Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wednesday drew 1-1 with Swansea City on Friday afternoon after an equaliser from Jamal Lowe cancelled out Bailey Cadamarteri's opener, but they created a wealth of chances in the second half and were unlucky not to walk away with all three points.

A win would have taken them out of the bottom three, but after all of the four teams directly above them in the table lost they now find themselves level with Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City, and two points behind Plymouth Argyle. And Röhl praised his players, and the supporters, for their efforts at Hillsborough.

“At first we must take the point,” he said afterwards. “We wanted the win, of course we did, and we created chances – the players gave absolutely everything… A second goal would have been so important and we came so close, we hit the crossbar, we had other chances, we might have had a penalty.

“But these are not excuses, so we put this game away and move on to Middlesbrough on Monday… There was so much positive energy in the stadium today, and I know together we can do this, we can get over the line.”