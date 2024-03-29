'Perfect poacher' 'Marauding' - Sheffield Wednesday player ratings as they drop points v Swansea City

Sheffield Wednesday were very nearly out of the Championship bottom three, but it wasn't to be against Swansea City.

Bailey Cadamarteri gave them the lead towards the end of a fairly drab first half, but things were a lot more exciting in the second stanza as the Owls created a plethora of chances for themselves.

They didn't take their chances, and Jamal Lowe bundled home from close range to make it 1-1, but even after that Wednesday could've got more than the one point that they ended up with.

Here's how we rated the Owls after a good showing - but disappointing result - at Hillsborough:

Made a strong save in the first half with the game still at 0-0, but his most impressive stop was early in the second as he kept the Owls' 1-0 lead.

1. James Beadle - 7

Worked tirelessly on the right, hand side, showing a real energy to keep things going for the Owls.

2. Pol Valentin - 7

It was his flicked header that landed at Cadamarteri's feet to make it 1-0, and he did well under tough circumstances after being drafted in right before kick off. Barely put a foot wrong until a bit of back of forth with Yates got him booked. He came off not long after.

3. Bambo Diaby - 7

A solid enough showing from the Wednesday centre back, and he'll be disappointed not to have come away from it with a clean sheet.

4. Michael Ihiekwe - 6

