Bailey Cadamarteri gave them the lead towards the end of a fairly drab first half, but things were a lot more exciting in the second stanza as the Owls created a plethora of chances for themselves.
They didn't take their chances, and Jamal Lowe bundled home from close range to make it 1-1, but even after that Wednesday could've got more than the one point that they ended up with.
Here's how we rated the Owls after a good showing - but disappointing result - at Hillsborough:
1. James Beadle - 7
Made a strong save in the first half with the game still at 0-0, but his most impressive stop was early in the second as he kept the Owls' 1-0 lead.
2. Pol Valentin - 7
Worked tirelessly on the right, hand side, showing a real energy to keep things going for the Owls.
3. Bambo Diaby - 7
It was his flicked header that landed at Cadamarteri's feet to make it 1-0, and he did well under tough circumstances after being drafted in right before kick off. Barely put a foot wrong until a bit of back of forth with Yates got him booked. He came off not long after.
4. Michael Ihiekwe - 6
A solid enough showing from the Wednesday centre back, and he'll be disappointed not to have come away from it with a clean sheet.