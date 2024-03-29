Sheffield Wednesday boss explains Di'Shon Bernard situation after Owls forced into late change
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 23-year-old had been down to start for Wednesday as they take on the Swans this afternoon, but was nowhere to be seen as the team lined up at Hillsborough before the game got underway.
It's understood that Bernard picked up a knock in the warm-up pregame, and the decision was made to take him out completely - with Bambo Diaby coming in to replace the Jamaica international in the Owls' backline. Pierce Charles, fresh from international duty of his own, took Diaby's spot on the bench.
Speaking to Danny Röhl after the game for an update on the defender's situation, he said that they've got to be careful with the type of injury he's sustained, admitting that he may miss the game against Middlesbrough on Monday.
The Owls boss explained, “I think the last 14 days were not so easy, we had our national players away, and some injuries. Di’Shon felt his muscle, Dom was ill the whole week and not available - Barry trained yesterday for the first time…
“Hopefully with Di’Shon it was the right point to bring him out, but you never know with muscles. When you’re playing again in two days it could be that he’s out. It’s close and we don’t have much time, but I have to find the balance of risk when it comes to bringing injured players back - especially with muscle injuries, because if they get another it could mean them being out for the rest of the season.”