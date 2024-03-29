Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 23-year-old had been down to start for Wednesday as they take on the Swans this afternoon, but was nowhere to be seen as the team lined up at Hillsborough before the game got underway.

It's understood that Bernard picked up a knock in the warm-up pregame, and the decision was made to take him out completely - with Bambo Diaby coming in to replace the Jamaica international in the Owls' backline. Pierce Charles, fresh from international duty of his own, took Diaby's spot on the bench.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Danny Röhl after the game for an update on the defender's situation, he said that they've got to be careful with the type of injury he's sustained, admitting that he may miss the game against Middlesbrough on Monday.

The Owls boss explained, “I think the last 14 days were not so easy, we had our national players away, and some injuries. Di’Shon felt his muscle, Dom was ill the whole week and not available - Barry trained yesterday for the first time…