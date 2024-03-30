Sheffield Wednesday may get Middlesbrough injury boost - but it's 'difficult to say'
The Owls have some big names out of action at present, with Josh Windass, Ian Poveda and Callum Paterson all back out on the training pitch but not deemed ready for Friday night's draw with Swansea City, while Di'Shon Bernard had to withdraw from the starting XI before kick off due to a muscle injury.
There is hope that they can be eased back into the fold for the matches against Boro and Queens Park Rangers as Wednesday look to try and climb out of the bottom three in the Championship, and Danny Röhl is also glad that captain, Barry Bannan, was able to get 20 minutes against the Swans following his injury scare.
It may be that Poveda or Windass make it into the squad that travels to the Riverside in a couple of days' time, but Röhl has already said that he's trying to balance things in terms of comebacks so as to maximise the squad for the remaining fixtures.
Speaking after the 1-1 draw at Hillsborough on Friday the Owls boss said, “Ian Poveda tried to come back, there’s Josh Windass, and I think if you look at these names they are players that can make the difference on the pitch…
“It’s difficult to say (who will be available on Monday), it’s just two days. It may be that somebody can be available for the bench, but maybe not.
“I think with Barry hopefully it was helpful to have 20 minutes to get a little bit of rhythm and trust in his body, but with the others we’ll have a look.”