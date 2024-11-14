Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One Sheffield Wednesday youngster made a big impression during last month’s international break.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Pierce Charles has been given a strong backing to keep his place in the Northern Ireland team for two crucial upcoming Nations League matches.

Charles is yet to play a league game for Wednesday this season but was called upon for all four Carabao Cup games, a run which ended in penalty-shootout defeat to Premier League Brentford last month. The 19-year-old is highly-regarded at Hillsborough and that feeling clearly extends to the national team, with a first-ever senior call-up in May preceding two caps during the October international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A shoulder injury to experienced first-choice Bailey Peacock-Farrell handed Charles, brother of Wednesday’s on-loan midfielder Shea Charles, his chance and the teenager kept consecutive clean sheets against Belarus and Bulgaria last month. And while he wasn’t ever truly tested in the shot-stopping department, his distribution from the back went down well among supporters.

Birmingham City’s Peacock-Farrell is now back in the squad but Charles’ performances last month have raised the question as to whether he deserves the backing of manager Martin O’Neil. And Northern Ireland fans have had their say, backing the Wednesday man when quizzed on the matter by BBC Sport NI.

Keith Scott commented: “Charles is the future, and deserves the opportunity to play in these next two games after performance in Bulgaria. [Conor] Hazard and BPF [Peacock-Farrell] bench neither on first team duties currently.”

Ross Archibald simply wrote: “Charles deserves another start.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gareth McCarter commented: “It’s a big decision for MO’N [Martin O’Neil] to have to make for these games and it would be very harsh for Charles to be left out after two clean sheets and impressive performances. BPF has done well over a long period but that’s the nature of football!”

Phil Moreland wrote: “Surely you can’t drop Charles after the previous 2 clean sheets!! BPF may be no.1 but Charles offered so much more on the ball in 2 games than PF has in 2 years.”

David Hoey commented: “Charles got a chance and deserves to keep it so long as he plays well.” While Dawson McConkey agreed: “Charles. No doubt.”

Northern Ireland are currently top of their Nations League C Group 3 table, having taken seven points from their four games so far. A tight group has Belarus on six points and Bulgaria on five, meaning O’Neil’s men can finish top if they win both games this month. They host second-place Belarus on Friday evening before a trip to rock-bottom Luxembourg on Monday.