Pierce Charles’ reputation is growing and growing at Sheffield Wednesday. Now a full international, he played a starring role in Northern Ireland’s 5-0 win over Bulgaria this week. Have some ramble from our Owls writer Alex Miller.

Each international break, we’re given a metaphorical peek onto the metaphorical driveway of Danny Röhl’s metaphorical house. I will continue to stress; this is a metaphor - there’s no pre-Leveson long-lensing going down at Star Towers. Honest.

Parked up on the paving stones leading upto what you can only imagine is a fairly impressive gaff, there’s a glistening, sparkling sports car. It’s a belting car; new, exciting, racy, untold potential on the open road. It’ll do someone somewhere a bloody good job for years and years. With the odd addition here or there, you never know just how good a car it could be. It’s a hire car. That’s James Beadle.

Taking a wander round the snazzy wee motor full of admiration, you’d be forgiven for not noticing another car parked up a little further on. It’s set out of the way, shielded from the weather beneath a veil of tarpaulin and Autumn leaves. They take it for a spin every now and then to ensure it keeps ticking over, but it’s lesser-spotted. You just don’t need two cars, do you?

And then, every international break - not least this one - Pierce Charles tears off the tarpaulin and reveals himself to be a racy little number himself. A very racy little number indeed.

Watching the majority of Northern Ireland’s hugely impressive 5-0 win over Bulgaria on Tuesday evening, you saw a young goalkeeper entirely at ease in his role. Sure, the visitors were poor and the fact of the matter was that Charles ultimately only had one shot on target to deal with, but it was in his distribution that we caught a little show of madness from a player that has shown us it in cup outing before.

Northern Ireland’s second goal - scored by eventual hat-trick hero Isaac Price - was started at the feet of Charles, who welcomed the press before slamming the ball through the lines to his brother, who turned in an instant and did the same. It all felt a bit Röhl-ish. A later knock over the top to create a disallowed fourth, in just his second senior start, was an act of disrespect to the sanctity of international football. It wouldn’t be hyperbole to ask just how many goalkeepers in world football would be able to execute the latter.

The growth and potential of Pierce Charles has not been a secret for many years of course. There’s a reason he’s has so many column inches in The Star in recent years despite limited game time and that’s because people at the club tell us he’s the real deal and have done for many years.

A sun-baked training session in Portugal ahead of their League One promotion season saw the then 16-year-old kept behind with then-goalkeeper coach Adriano Basso to practice long distribution. David Stockdale volunteered to stay on and lend a hand - I’m sure he won’t mind us mentioning he was second-best in that particular half-hour. A polite, off-record chin-wag with another senior player on that same trip also raised Charles as a topic of conversation. We were told he’d one day go to ‘someone like Bayern Munich for £20m.’ It was assumed at the time to be a joke, but there was no sign of a giggle.

Let’s not get over excited just yet. The brutal fact of the matter is that a long and winding run in senior football can expose weaknesses as well as accelerate development. And this piece is in no way suggesting a coup in goalkeeper gloves; Beadle has too enjoyed a stellar international break with England under-21s and has been in excellent form. He absolutely deserves to keep his place. But it’s increasingly clear there’s another sportscar on the driveway.

So what of next season? Assuming Beadle’s about elsewhere and Röhl’s Wednesday are heading into the start of another Championship campaign looking to step on. Does the club put its faith in a 20-year-old Pierce Charles? Does it throw him the stresses and strains of a full campaign standing as the last line of hope between success and failure at a club such as Sheffield Massive? Is he ready?

Put it this way, he’s shown absolutely nothing to suggest he’s not. Rev up your engines.