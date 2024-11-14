Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nathaniel Chalobah is yet to play a league game for Sheffield Wednesday - though the hope is he’ll be back in contention soon enough.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Things haven’t quite gone to play yet for Nathaniel Chalobah at Sheffield Wednesday, though the one-cap England international appears to be well on the road to recovery from an injury that has sat him out of contention since August. The 29-year-old midfielder arrived on free transfer terms after leaving West Brom in the summer and has made one appearance, performing well in a Carabao Cup win at Grimsby Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A player of undoubted experience at Championship level and higher, Owls boss Danny Röhl has previously described a plan to ease him back into the intensity of full training in order to better guard against the risk of a further injury flare-up and outlined the current international break as an important staging-up of the process.

Chalobah took part in some parts of training out on the grass at Middlewood Road last week but is not yet in full-throttle training. Röhl explained a hope the former Watford man would be welcomed back on that front in the days after their Championship restart clash with Cardiff City on November 23. Every care it will be taken, it seems, to ensure a full recovery.

Röhl told The Star: “It's always the same process, you go through rehab, then they go onto the grass with the rehab coaches and then they can be involved in some parts of training. He was involved in rondos but not part of the game and this will be the next step. There is the next week and the international break, then the next step is to play some minutes and the bigger picture.

“Hopefully he is back maybe after the international break, the Wednesday or Thursday. That would be good. We will cross our fingers there is no setback, sometimes you never know when you step up the intensity, it could be that you drop a little bit, but so far it looks very good.”