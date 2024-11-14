Little-known Sheffield Wednesday starlet 'doing well' in mission to join hotshot trio

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

While three of his Sheffield Wednesday academy teammates were earning plaudits for their handling of Premier League opposition last month, Mackenzie Maltby was preparing for the biggest game of his own career.

The tough-tackling 19-year-old, who has captained Wednesday youth sides and has two unused substitute accolades to his name for the Owls senior side, is out on loan with National League North side Scarborough Athletic and watched on as Pierce Charles, Gabriel Otegbayo and Sean Fusire helped earn the first team a hugely creditable draw at Brentford in the Carabao Cup.

Later that week Maltby starred at the heart of the Seadogs’ defence in a cruel 1-0 FA Cup defeat at Burton Albion, the League One side edging them out midway through the second half in front of nearly 7,000 supporters. The youngster, who can also play as a defensive midfielder, played the entire match. It was a highlight of an important ongoing experience for Maltby, who is tasting senior football for the first time and saw his short-term loan switch to the East Coast extended to the turn of the year.

The progress of the long-time academy man is being watched by the club - who Maltby still trains with in part of the week due to Scarborough’s part-time status. Owls senior boss Danny Röhl told The Star: “It’s important for these guys to have game time at this age, which is a key point and he is doing well, it is a great experience and it is also a learning for me. In Germany it is not so normal that you would have a loan during the season in lower league, this is new for me. But it makes sense to give the young lads adult football and he is doing well.”

So can Maltby return from Scarborough to begin making progress towards following in the footsteps of the Brentford trio? “Step by step, yes,” Röhl said. “I think we saw against Brentford the three young boys did so well. These experiences they need, it’s not just about training, they must also play games and make decisions and this is all a great opportunity for them to make the next step. We will see then what makes sense, what is the next step and what we can do to support him to go to the next.”