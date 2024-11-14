Important Sheffield Wednesday embargo update amid fan concern

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s understood that Sheffield Wednesday’s embargo will soon be lifted after they paid off the money that was owed to HM Revenue & Customs.

The Owls were placed under the terms of an EFL registration embargo on October 31 for a breach of EFL Regulation 17.3 - amounts due to HMRC - news that was met with frustration by many Wednesdayites, and though it didn’t actively affect their transfer plans due to the window being closed, there were concerns that the longer it went on the more of an issue it could become.

A spokesperson said after the embargo was made public, “Sheffield Wednesday can confirm a current EFL embargo which we are seeking to resolve at the earliest possible opportunity. This is a temporary issue and a consequence of significant and as yet unpaid sums of money owed to the chairman which in turn has impacted on the club’s immediate cashflow. We expect this situation to be finalised imminently, at which point the embargo will be lifted.”

Meanwhile, when Danny Röhl was asked about the situation, he added, “We made the statement from the club's side, we will find solutions and then we can keep going hopefully. For me it is more important now to prepare my team for the next opponent, it is a difficult one, we know this.”

It’s understood that that money has now been paid, meaning that Wednesday will soon be removed from the embargo page of the EFL’s website, leaving Reading as the only club currently unable to sign players in that respect.

The Owls can now approach the January transfer window - that opens up in six weeks’ time - knowing that they are able to bring in new players to help Röhl’s cause, and everyone will be hoping that this issue doesn’t raise it’s head again in the future.