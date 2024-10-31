Teenage goalkeeper Pierce Charles continues to impress for Sheffield Wednesday - and earned rave reviews for his Carabao Cup performance at Premier League Brentford this week.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday know they will have to make one in their goalkeeping department in the coming months as they look to press on with their ambition to become a club that can climb towards a challenge for promotion back to the Premier League in the coming years - and cultivate the growing optimism surrounding the potential of some of their younger players.

The Owls are in a mode of steady improvement in Danny Röhl’s first full season as manager and saw three of their youngsters deliver impressive performances as the German coach rang the changes in a gritty Carabao Cup penalty shootout defeat at Premier League Brentford on Tuesday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gabriel Otegbayo and Sean Fusire did themselves plenty of justice in building their reputation towards more regular first team consideration, though the more advanced question is that of up-and-up goalkeeping prospect Pierce Charles, who made four saves and sniffed out danger off his line in another impressive outing in which he received the Sky Sports man of the match award.

Fellow youngster James Beadle, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, is the club’s number one in Championship football and is enjoying a fine campaign in his own right. The question put to Röhl on Tuesday evening was whether Charles, who will be 20 by the time next season starts, is likely to be in a position to take the first team gloves on after Beadle’s return to the south coast.

“There's a long way to go and at the moment we have a number one with James,” Röhl told The Star. “But we know he (Beadle) is just a loan. We want to improve him (Charles), I think it was helpful in the last weeks and months that we had cup games to give him opportunities against League One, League Two, Championship and now a team at Premier League level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tonight maybe early there were first balls that were not clinical but during the game better and better, he had better decision making. I am very proud of him and his improvement. I think we worked very close with Sal (Bibbo, goalkeeping coach) and we see something in him, but let's see how we can bring him to the next level.”

Charles’ reputation is growing outside of Sheffield as he impressed in his first two outings as a senior international goalkeeper with Northern Ireland last month. Considerations were made in the summer as to whether to send the young Owls stopper out on loan in a bid to gain experience - but only to a club that suited his playing style with ball at feet. It remains to be seen whether that is a conversation the club revisit ahead of the January transfer window.