Sheffield Wednesday drew 2-2 with Millwall on Saturday in a game that felt like one point won and two points dropped at the same time.

Wednesday were in control at Hillsborough, and then they weren’t. They were set for defeat, and then they weren’t. There were injuries, near misses and defensive concerns, and then a youngster coming to the rescue to secure a point for the Owls at home as Gabriel Otegbayo got on the end of a Pol Valentin’s cross to add to Yan Valery’s opener.

Danny Röhl had a mixed view of the game as he praised the offensive efforts of his side but was critical of them defensively, and you can check out some of what he had to say at the top of the page - meanwhile, all the goals and close calls can be seen in the extended highlights here:

Otegbayo was a happy man afterwards, too, even though there was no three points at the end of the day - but he was wholesome in his breakdown of how things went, saying that he didn’t really expect to find himself in the position that he was in to get the equaliser:

For all the other fallout from the tie, we’ve got you covered here:

