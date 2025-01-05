Highlights, near misses and Otegbayo's wholesome reaction - A Sheffield Wednesday recap

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 5th Jan 2025, 13:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sheffield Wednesday drew 2-2 with Millwall on Saturday in a game that felt like one point won and two points dropped at the same time.

Wednesday were in control at Hillsborough, and then they weren’t. They were set for defeat, and then they weren’t. There were injuries, near misses and defensive concerns, and then a youngster coming to the rescue to secure a point for the Owls at home as Gabriel Otegbayo got on the end of a Pol Valentin’s cross to add to Yan Valery’s opener.

Danny Röhl had a mixed view of the game as he praised the offensive efforts of his side but was critical of them defensively, and you can check out some of what he had to say at the top of the page - meanwhile, all the goals and close calls can be seen in the extended highlights here:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Otegbayo was a happy man afterwards, too, even though there was no three points at the end of the day - but he was wholesome in his breakdown of how things went, saying that he didn’t really expect to find himself in the position that he was in to get the equaliser:

For all the other fallout from the tie, we’ve got you covered here:

Owls not in contact over transfers - Röhl invites forum questions

Honest Millwall boss makes 'lucky' comment after Wednesday draw

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Interesting detail as Brazilian giants 'make bid' for in-form Owl

'Sometimes I wish...' - Röhl admission after Jekyll & Hyde performance

Scan for Wednesday man as Owls face double defensive injury concern

8/10s in Sheffield Wednesday ratings from Millwall sickener

Related topics:Danny RohlHillsborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice