Honest Millwall boss makes 'lucky' comment after Sheffield Wednesday draw

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Millwall manager, Alex Neil, admitted that his side were lucky to still be just 1-0 down going into half time against Sheffield Wednesday.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yan Valery gave the Owls the lead at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon as the home side looked comfortable despite Iké Ugbo missing a chance to put them 2-0 up from the penalty spot, however things changed in the second half as George Honeyman and Ryan Wintle gave them a 2-1 lead before Gabriel Otegbayo’s equaliser.

It was an action-packed game with multiple forced substitutions and a number of occasions where Wednesday hit the woodwork, but in the end the spoils were shared in South Yorkshire and the Lions headed back down south with a hard-earned point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil, though, was honest in his reflections of the tie when speaking after the game, saying that it took a ‘chat’ at the break to help turn things around after a poor opening stanza.

“Based on the game it was a great point for us,” he told the media. “First half we didn’t do well enough, we were lucky the scoreline was only 1-0. We had a chat with the lads at half-time and in the second half we responded brilliantly, scored two goals and made it much more difficult for Sheffield Wednesday, albeit they did still have their chances.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Naturally when you go 2-1 up, you are disappointed that you don’t see the game out, particularly as defensively we are quite strong. The goal is disappointing, particularly from a set play as we should spot it and deal with the ball down the side. If we do that I think we defend our box and potentially go on and get the three points.”

The point saw Wednesday go 10th in the Championship table after 26 games, leaving them three points off the top six at this point in time.