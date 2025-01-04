Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of South America’s biggest clubs have launched a bid to buy Sheffield Wednesday star man Josh Windass, according to reports.

The Owls attacker is in white-hot form having scored five goals in his last six matches, including a stunning strike from inside his own half in their win over Derby County over the weekend. Now, GiveMeSport have reported that Brazilian giants Santos have made a bid for the 30-year-old, who has 10 goals in total in Championship football this season.

This wouldn’t be the first time Windass has been the subject of interest from South America and interestingly the two instances are linked. Santos are managed by Pedro Caixinha, Windass’ former manager at Rangers. Caixinha was in charge of Argentine outfit Atletico Talleres when in the summer of 2022 they launched a six-figure bid to sign the Wednesday man in a transfer saga that was played out publicly by Talleres officials.

Wembley hero Windass is one of several senior Owls players to have signed a new contract with the club over the summer. He is into his sixth season with the club and recently upped his Wednesday goals tally to 50, becoming only the third player this century to achieve the feat after Marcus Tudgay and Atdhe Nuhiu.

Speaking earlier this week about the reasons for his remarkable form of late, Windass praised Owls boss Danny Röhl for his influence and spoke of his satisfaction on the role he is playing at S6.

“I think it's because I've got a better manager than I have before and I'm playing in a role where I can get forward and drop in at the same time and get chances,” he told The Star. “This is the best team I've been in at this level which as a forward player always helps. It happens sometimes that there are good players towards the bottom of the division and when that happens the players don't get spoken about as much, I feel like I've had that a couple of times in my career. You know what the media is like, they only talk about the teams at the top of the division.”