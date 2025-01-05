Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nearly a week into the January transfer window, Sheffield Wednesday are not in any contact with other clubs with regard to potential additions, Owls boss Danny Röhl has told The Star.

Speaking four days into the winter transfer window, the Wednesday manager made the admission following a late December press conference in which he made public he and Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri were yet to discuss the scope for January activity. Those conversations have yet to take place.

Wednesday drew with Millwall on Saturday to stay in touch with the Championship play-off places and Röhl has suggested the addition of ‘impact players’ in key areas can help them ‘push for more’ heading into the second half of the season. Wednesday tend to operate slightly unusually in the transfer market in that no set budget is defined for transfer window, with deals signed off by bankroller Chansiri on a case-by-case basis. Röhl says he and the club’s recruitment team have identified potential targets.

Speaking to The Star after the Millwall match, Röhl was asked if the club were in contact with any clubs with regard to potential incoming deals for new players. “At the moment no,” he said. “At the moment we have our list, we look, and then let’s see what we can do.”

The standstill paints a confusing picture as to the direction of Wednesday’s transfer window. It was announced this week that Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri will host a fans forum at Hillsborough on January 15, when supporters will be invited to ask questions on club matters. Given Röhl’s comments, the transfer window is likely to be a hot topic.

“We need a clear picture of what we can do and which players we want to attack,” Röhl said when asked what needs to happen for things to get moving. “We have 26 days until the end of January. If we can sign players early, if we want to sign players early this is of course helpful because we have three more games in this window. Some players have signed players straight away. We will try. In the next 15 days it will be time for a review, we can make a summary and in a few days the fans can ask a lot of questions if they want.”

Speaking to Radio Sheffield, Röhl followed a similar theme when asked whether any transfers were likely before the Owls return to Championship action at Leeds United on January 19. They head to Coventry City in the FA Cup next weekend in a match likely to feature a large squad turnover as they seek to recover from a whirlwind fixture schedule.

“Let's see what we can do in the market,” he said. “In 11 days you can ask maybe someone from the club about this. They (the fans) can do this. This is also interesting. We will prepare, we will look. We have an open mind on what we can do with the transfer market. We have 15 days to recover this is important. This was a tough period and we took some good points, from the last six we took 11. It could be today 13 and we would be sat here today very happy.”