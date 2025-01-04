Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, was both happy and disappointed with his side after their 2-2 draw with Millwall.

The Owls’ performance was a bit Jekyll and Hyde at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon as they once again showed lots of promise going forward but frailties in defence, and Röhl spoke afterwards about his frustrations at the manner of the goals that they conceded against the Lions.

In the end it was a late equaliser from Gabriel Otegbayo that rescued a point after Yan Valery had given them a first half lead, with Iké Ugbo having missed a first half penalty that probably would have led to all three points. Their manager, who praised and criticised his team in equal measure afterwards, admitted that he wouldn’t mind a few 1-0 wins and fewer goalfests.

“I think I am a little bit down after the game,” he told The Star. “At first I’m very happy with the offensive stuff today, I think we created a lot of chances against a team who is normally very well organised. They’ve conceded just 10 or 11 goals since October, they’re a good organised team - so to have so many opportunities to score is great to see.

“But then you come to the other part, and that - of course - is disappointing… We conceded two goals where the first one is an easy one that goes through the box, the second one we don’t cover the cutback - these are small things. You take the point, but when you look to the full game you’re more disappointed than happy.

“But this is football, this is the Championship, if you don’t get clean sheets then you can always be in trouble. I think if you look at us at the moment, in terms of scoring we are top six - but conceding we are bottom six. I think that shows a little bit where we are… Sometimes I wish we were more 1-0 football with clean sheets and three points.”