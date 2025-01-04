"Tough watch" "Rolls Roycey" - 8/10s in Sheffield Wednesday ratings from Millwall sickener

By Alex Miller

Sheffield Wednesday writer

Published 4th Jan 2025, 17:02 GMT

Three struck bit of woodwork and one missed penalty make a 2-2 draw for Sheffield Wednesday against Millwall all the more frustrating.

The Owls were excellent for large periods, swaggering in their approach going forward, but defensive mishaps again cost them - as well as their inability to convert the weight of chances they managed to create. For all the marvellous things Wednesday have managed to achieve so far this season, they’re repeat headaches.

Yan Valery finished for his second goal in three and Ike Ugbo missed a penalty to double their lead before Millwall struck back twice. Youngster Gabriel Otegbayo capped a crazy few months of progress with an equaliser. There are injury concerns with Dominic Iorfa and Valery having had to leave the field with concerns.

Here are our ratings from a chilly S6.

Good early save at a set piece. Out confidently to claim a couple of crosses and started a couple of attacks. Got a hand to the winner but couldn't save it. Good save in injury time.

1. James Beadle- 6

Used his body excellently in a physical battle in the opening exchanges. On hand to clear a dangerous-looking attack. Won more headers than anyone on the field. Seemed to lose Honeyman for the equaliser?

2. Dominic Iorfa - 7

Vital clearance in the ninth minute. Just a really strong display of proper defending.

3. Di'Shon Bernard - 7

All polished and Rolls-Roycey yet again. With Valery he played a vital role. The thinking man's footballer.

4. Max Lowe - 8

