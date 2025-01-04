The Owls were excellent for large periods, swaggering in their approach going forward, but defensive mishaps again cost them - as well as their inability to convert the weight of chances they managed to create. For all the marvellous things Wednesday have managed to achieve so far this season, they’re repeat headaches.
Yan Valery finished for his second goal in three and Ike Ugbo missed a penalty to double their lead before Millwall struck back twice. Youngster Gabriel Otegbayo capped a crazy few months of progress with an equaliser. There are injury concerns with Dominic Iorfa and Valery having had to leave the field with concerns.
Here are our ratings from a chilly S6.
