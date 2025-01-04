Scan for Sheffield Wednesday man as Owls face double defensive injury concern

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A frustrating draw for Sheffield Wednesday against Millwall came with a degree of concern as two defenders were forced off the field with injuries.

Goalscorer Yan Valery has been enjoying excellent form of late but was substituted on the 79th minute having twice gone down with what looked to be a knee issue. Eight minutes earlier, Dominic Iorfa was taken off with a hamstring issue and was spotted heading straight down the tunnel for treatment in some discomfort.

The long-term injury of Akin Famewo sees Wednesday a man down with Owls boss Danny Röhl having already explained the desire to give Michael Ihiekwe time to get back up to match speed after a long time out of the side and a bout of illness.

Wednesday make the trip to Coventry City for an FA Cup third round tie next weekend but are expected to name a change side as the first string are given the opportunity to take a beat after a long and Christmas and New Year fixture schedule. Their next league game comes at Leeds United on January 19.

“Hopefully he is OK,” he said on Valery, who was seen walking without too much of an issue post-match. “I think it helps now that we have 15 games until the next (league) game, that could be helpful for us to refresh our batteries and reload. The cup game and the next few days are really about recovery.

On Iorfa, who was substituted in the defeat at Preston North End on December 29 but recovered fully to start their next two games, he said: “Hopefully he is OK too. We will make the scan in the following days and hopefully we will get a clear picture. Hopefully it is just a cramp but Dom with his history we don’t know. Sometimes he doesn’t immediately feel the big pain and then the next days it comes. The update will come soon.”