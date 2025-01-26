Highlights, honest interviews and lovely scenes - A Sheffield Wednesday recap after QPR victory
Michael Smith opened the scoring not too long after being introduced by Danny Röhl, and Callum Paterson sealed the deal late on at Loftus Road, with the victory moving them to just three points away from the top six positions in the Championship.
Danny Röhl spoke of his pride after the game, pride about the way that his team continues to improve and the results that they’re picking up, urging supporters to remain positive even if they do have any little blips along the way. You can see part of his post-match interview in the video at the top of the page, while the highlights - including those two goals - can be found below:
Paterson, the man who finished the job, had had to be patient for his chance in the league having waited over a year since his last start, and he was predictably honest after the final whistle as well - discussing the mental toll that the spell has had on him, and how he wanted to take the chance given to him. Here’s what he had to say:
And there were some lovely scenes afterwards, too, with Shea Charles celebrating with the Wednesdayites in the away end after his loan extension had been secured - while Röhl also got in on the action too:
For the rest of the fallout, including some opposition reaction, we’ve got you covered here:
