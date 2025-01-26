Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday defender Morgan Fox tasted defeat against his former side this weekend - and expressed frustration at how the game played out.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fox played 103 matches for the Owls between 2017 and 2020 before leaving on free transfer terms for Stoke City and speaking post-match to club media, the Wales international touched on the physicality shown by Wednesday, who ended a fearsome run of five consecutive Loftus Road wins for the Rs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It came after QPR boss Marti Cifuentes described his perception that Wednesday had persistently fouled his players, in doing so preventing them from settling into a style of play.

“To be honest I don’t think there’s much in the game at all,” Fox said. “Their first goal sort of came from nothing and then we’re trying to chase the game and they get another one. It’s frustrating... We had two good chances from set plays and that’s something we’ve been working on this season. One of those goes in and it’s probably our game, that’s what the game was, there was nothing in it at all from my point of view and they got it today.”

Yan Valery was yellow carded for the victorious visitors, while Ilias Chair and Paul Smyth were cautioned for QPR. Asked about the physicality of Wednesday, who recorded 16 fouls to the home side’s 10, 31-year-old Fox said it was something his side had seen coming.

“Always against them,” he said. “You look at their squad, their team, they are a big, physical team. We can match that as well I think, but it’s all about the result at the end of the day.”