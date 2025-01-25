Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The last time Callum Paterson started a Championship football match, the Christmas presents hadn’t been unwrapped.. in 2023.

And yet with the composure of a forward who has played and scored in 100 games since, the burly Scot sealed the deal for Sheffield Wednesday at QPR, stroking home his first real scoring opportunity in months to put the fate of the game beyond doubt.

Together with one or two of his teammates, he was long since sucking in throatfuls of air at the back end of what had been a bruising, gruelling battle in the capital in which Wednesday soaked up great deals of first half pressure and spun the in-form Rs around second half. It was the 88th minute and it had been 399 days since Paterson had started a league game for the Owls. Together with fellow goalscorer Michael Smith - another figure who perhaps hasn’t always had the minutes he might perhaps fancy this season - he took the starring role in the killer moment.

Put to him that Paterson’s inclusion in the starting line-up had taken many by surprise, Wednesday boss Danny Röhl shrugged his shoulders.

“I know!” Röhl grinned. “My feeling today was, when I looked to the opponent, I wanted a guy who could recover his running, give us an exit ball with his strength and then sometimes this is what happens in football. This (Paterson’s match-sealing performance) is the big story of the game.”

Opposition boss Marti Cifuentes suggested a level of frustration on the stop-start nature of the match. Paterson was among the chief disruptors against the ball, offering a physical presence throughout and causing trademark chaos wherever he went. There were moments that went against him, but it was that final, points-securing moment that earned him the adoration of supporters post-match. Role scaled back, he remains a fan favourite figure.

Röhl continued: “Sometimes as a manager you have yourself a feeling that it can be a good match for him and he showed it, he paid it back. It was his first start in the league since for over a year or something like this. But he came in, he helped the team and all in all it’s a big credit to the whole team today.”