Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Callum Paterson says it’s ‘not fun at all’ waiting to play, making a mental health admission after helping Sheffield Wednesday to victory over Queens Park Rangers.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 30-year-old was handed a surprise start at Loftus Road on Saturday afternoon, his first in the Championship since December 2023, and enjoyed the perfect afternoon as he scored a vital second goal as the Owls went on to secure an important 2-0 victory.

It’s not been an easy season for the former Cardiff City man as he’s been left to feed on scraps in terms of the game time that he’s been given by Danny Röhl, playing just 15 games across all competitions - and starting just four of them. Speaking after starring in the win over the Hoops, ‘Pato’ explained that it has been hard for him, and his family by extension, but that he’s pleased to have taken his chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

“It was just good to start a game,” the Owl admitted to Radio Sheffield. “It’s been a long time since I was put in the from the beginning, but it’s nice to be on the scoresheet and help the boys to a win… It’s not fun at all waiting around, sitting on the sidelines, being in the stands and not being involved with the squad - but you just have to bide your time and wait for the right opportunity. Thankfully I took mine today.

“It’s tough on the old mental health, tough on my family and friends to see me in a bad mood all the time, not getting a lot of game time and not playing - it’s difficult not being able to do your job. But thankfully I was given a chance today and I took it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After 399 days between his last league start and the victory over QPR, Paterson has had to be patient - but he’ll be hoping that this time he’ll only have to wait a week between runouts as the Owls prepare to take on Luton Town at Hillsborough next weekend.