Sheffield Wednesday rocked up to the home of a team that hadn’t lost a game in forever, at a ground that can be a tricky place to come, and they put on the archetypal away performance to claim a classy three points.
The Owls allowed their hosts plenty of the ball in a scrappy first half low on chances for either side, soaking up pressure and producing breaks of their own to go into the break at 0-0. The second half opened up almost immediately and Wednesday showed some swagger, pushing the ball about and utilising some unique attributes to turn QPR around in their own gaff.
The likes of Michael Smith and Callum Paterson may have their down moments in this Wednesday set-up, they may not be the players first on the team sheets, but they can be hugely effective and so it proved at a chilly Loftus Road as they provided the goals that made it all count. A word, too, for the efforts of the whole side for a committed, snarling defensive performance.
Here are our ratings from a triumphant afternoon at Loftus Road.
