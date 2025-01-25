Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Queens Park Rangers boss Martí Cifuentes gave a slanted view of Sheffield Wednesday’s mode of victory as his side crashed to a 2-0 defeat at Loftus Road on Saturday.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls won out courtesy of second half goals from Michael Smith and Callum Paterson to take a deserved three points in a scrappy game. Heading into the clash on the back of five home wins on the spin, QPR had over 60 per cent possession but created few chances and ended the game with only two shots on target to Wednesday’s five and a paltry xG of only 0.39.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the game, the Spaniard spoke philosophically on the end of a run that took them to within four points of the play-off places after a sluggish start to the campaign - but expressed frustration at what he saw as persistent fouling by Wednesday he felt went unpunished by referee Sam Allison. Wednesday made 16 fouls in the match to QPR’s 10.

“The first goal was a game changer,” Cifuentes said. “We hit the crossbar, we had the rebound with Illy (Ilias Chair), we knew that in a game like this where there was not a lot of chances, lots of interruptions. Constantly, every time we beat our man it was a free-kick. It was not easy to build our fluid, attacking style. There were a lot of interruptions and it was difficult to build.

“We (he and Allison) had a talk about the situation but it is all good. I respect all referees. They have a very tough job.”

Cifuentes and Owls boss Danny Röhl share a great deal of admiration within the league for the jobs they have done since joining the Championship last season. Both relatively unknown foreign coaches, they pulled off miraculous survival efforts - and have take their clubs into the top half of the table this time out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Röhl seems to have the wood over the QPR man at current, however, winning three and drawing the other in matches played between their two sides. Reminded of that record, Cifuentes was dead-panned when he said: “I am not good enough. I need to keep working, keep learning.

“They are difficult games. Today we wanted it, but I don't know how many times we were fouled, how many times we beat the man and it was a free-kick and nothing happened. For us it is important that we play faster, that we find other solutions to unlock things in games like this.”