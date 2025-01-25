Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Danny Röhl thinks that everybody should be proud of what this Sheffield Wednesday team have achieved so far this season.

Goals from Michael Smith and Callum Paterson gave the Owls an impressive 2-0 win over Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, seeing them go just three points off the top six in the Championship as they ended a five-game winning streak for the Hoops at home.

It saw Wednesday return to winning ways on the road as they picked up their first away win of 2025, and they also secured a first clean sheet since the game against Stoke City more than a month ago. It’s safe to say that their manager was pleased with how things played out at Loftus Road, and he wants to see more positivity in the weeks and months ahead.

“Big credit to my team,” he said. “After a small setback on Wednesday we were a little disappointed, but to come here against a team that’s really in-form - who has taken a lot of points at home - it’s not easy. I demanded a last push this week, and we did that. I think how we defended today, a lot of set pieces, it was not easy and it’s not been our strength in the past - but we did well. We were organised and had good shape.

"We now have 41 points, and we should be very proud of the team at the moment. This is my big wish for the next 17 match days, to stay positive. After Bristol City I thought it was very negative, but that’s not the right mindset - we should be proud of what we’ve achieved so far. I think to have 41 points in January is a big performance. Nine more and we can speak about 50 points, after that let’s see what we can do.”

Next up for the Owls is a visit from Luton Town on February 1st as they look to build on this victory by getting a win on home soil, and Röhl will be left with some decisions to make after the impact of players such as Smith down in the capital on Saturday afternoon.