Extended highlights, fan scenes and Middlesbrough madness - A Sheffield Wednesday recap
Danny Röhl’s side looked set for defeat in their penultimate game of the year as they fell to a 3-0 deficit in the first half over in Teesside, however a couple of changes at the break and a tweak in setup allowed the Owls to fightback and claim a 3-3 draw that will - in many ways - have felt like a victory.
It was the first time since 1963 that Wednesday have come back from three goals down, with David Layne and Mark Pearson (x2) getting the goals that day as they drew 4-4 away at Stoke City having trailed 4-1 with almost an hour gone. You can check out the manager’s proud reaction in the video above, and for all the goals and fan celebrations you can relive it in the video below:
Meanwhile, one of the game-changers, Svante Ingelsson, spoke after the game about his role in the comeback, and you can check that out too:
For the rest of the fallout, including some reaction from the opposition manager, we’ve got you covered here:
