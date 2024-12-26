Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, was delighted with the fightback that he saw from his team on a crazy afternoon in Middlesbrough.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls looked dead and buried at half time at the Riverside Stadium after going in at the break 3-0 down, however goals from Svante Ingelsson, Josh Windass and Yan Valery - after some tweaks from the Wednesday boss - turned things around as they once again managed to come back from behind to avoid defeat.

Röhl, speaking after the game, was full of praise for the way that his side handled the second stanza in Teesside, saying that it showed how strong the sense of belief in the group is, insisting that it’s ‘not a coincidence’ that they keep doing what they’ve been doing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to The Star the Owls boss said, “I think in the first half we saw what it means to play against a strong and very good team in this league, it’s why they are in the top six. I think it maybe opens some eyes about what it needs to be in the next positions in this table, and in the second you saw two things - that we can change some things with the subs and from the tactical side, and we saw how strong the belief is as a group.

“It’s not a coincidence that we’ve taken so many points from behind, it’s incredible, and I’m very proud of my team. They never give up, every helps, everybody is important in this group, and to take a point here against a very, very strong side is outstanding.”

The draw left Wednesday in ninth place on the Championship table as they head into their final game of 2024, and they’ll be hoping to finish on a high on Sunday when they make the trip to Preston North End.