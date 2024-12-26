Because this is a football club that sucks in madness like a magnet. Down 3-0 at half-time, a double-sub did the business and Sheffield Wednesday roused themselves to earn a point at Middlesbrough. It ended 3-3 with the Owls the more disappointed of the two sides. Truly barmy.
Svante Inglesson, Josh Windass and Yan Valery got the goals. But where did our ratings go? Have a scroll. And merry Christmas.
1. James Beadle - 6
Overcame a 'little niggle' in the first half. Didn't cover himself in glory with one goal - seemed to miss it at first glance - but made a couple of half-decent stops. | UGC
2. Dominic Iorfa - 5
Part of a punch-drunk defence first half - improved from there. Sloppy in possession on occasion. Blazed one over the bar at close-quarters. | UGC
3. Gabriel Otegbayo - 5
Drafted in for his first league start. Off at half-time in a re-shuffle having battled through a testing introduction to the big time. | UGC
4. Max Lowe - 6
Won't want to see the first half back but battled back. Saw plenty of the ball, kept his pass completion in the 90s and made three important tackles. | UGC
