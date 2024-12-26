What just happened? A 9/10 in barmy Sheffield Wednesday player ratings from Middlesbrough comeback point

By Alex Miller

Sheffield Wednesday writer

Published 26th Dec 2024, 17:05 GMT

Well at this stage we shouldn’t even be surprised, should we?

Because this is a football club that sucks in madness like a magnet. Down 3-0 at half-time, a double-sub did the business and Sheffield Wednesday roused themselves to earn a point at Middlesbrough. It ended 3-3 with the Owls the more disappointed of the two sides. Truly barmy.

Svante Inglesson, Josh Windass and Yan Valery got the goals. But where did our ratings go? Have a scroll. And merry Christmas.

Overcame a 'little niggle' in the first half. Didn't cover himself in glory with one goal - seemed to miss it at first glance - but made a couple of half-decent stops.

1. James Beadle - 6

Part of a punch-drunk defence first half - improved from there. Sloppy in possession on occasion. Blazed one over the bar at close-quarters.

2. Dominic Iorfa - 5

Drafted in for his first league start. Off at half-time in a re-shuffle having battled through a testing introduction to the big time.

3. Gabriel Otegbayo - 5

Won't want to see the first half back but battled back. Saw plenty of the ball, kept his pass completion in the 90s and made three important tackles.

4. Max Lowe - 6

