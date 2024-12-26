Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Middlesbrough boss, Michael Carrick, was left fuming with how his side allowed Sheffield Wednesday to come back at the Riverside on Thursday.

A goal from Ben Doak and Finn Azaz brace put Boro in the driving seat when the Owls came to town for their Boxing Day fixture this week, with the hosts going into the break 3-0 up and cruising after a subpar opening stanza from Danny Röhl’s outfit.

But Wednesday came out swinging in the second half, with Svante Ingelsson, Josh Windass and Yan Valery getting three quickfire goals to get things level en route to a 3-3 draw that saw the visitors extend their unbeaten run by another game.

Carrick, who wasn’t happy with how things played out, admitted that they’ll even struggle to take the positives from the first half after what happened the second, saying that it was ‘not a great day’ for his side.

"It's worse than frustrating," he said afterwards. “To have so much control and to be in such a good position, we shouldn't have allowed it to unravel so quickly and to flip like it did. The first half we won't take the positives we should because of the result. It feels like we've come away with nothing. It's not a great day.

“Asked what went wrong at the start of the second half, Carrick said: "Bit of decision making, a couple of half deflections for the two goals, it doesn't take much for it to go both ways. We found the difference in the first half but in the second there were too many things we didn't deal with...

“We'll still take a lot from what we can do but we know we can't play for periods in games and then not. We need to find a consistent level of performance. You have to see it through. We keep making it more difficult for ourselves than we should."