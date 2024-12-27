Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tight fixture turnarounds at this time of year mean any slight injury niggles can rule a player out for one or more fixtures - and Sheffield Wednesday are hoping that won’t be the case for in-form trickster Djeidi Gassama.

The talented Frenchman is enjoying his most consistent run of form since arriving in English football last summer and has drawn plaudits from manager Danny Röhl for his improved understanding of his off-the-ball responsibilities as well as his undoubted skill with the ball at feet.

Gassama was withdrawn late on in the Owls’ remarkable 3-3 comeback draw at Middlesbrough on Thursday afternoon and appeared to be holding an upper leg muscle as he hobbled from the field to be replaced by Michael Smith. Speaking to The Star after the game, Röhl suggested there was a concern over the 21-year-old but was not able to offer a full prognosis of his issue. Wednesday will take on Preston North End at Deepdale on Sunday.

“Hopefully he has nothing serious,” Röhl told The Star. “He is a player at the moment who stepped up in a big way not just with the ball but against the ball, he helps the team and can carry the ball. Let's see, there is not so much time and it is close so we can not take the risk now but that will be a chance for another player to play in this role and we will do it again.”