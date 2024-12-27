Danny Röhl makes admission on Shea Charles' Sheffield Wednesday future

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shea Charles once again played a major part in earning Sheffield Wednesday a result in their barnstorming 3-3 draw at Middlesbrough on Thursday - with the Owls facing a nervous wait on the direction of his future.

Loanee Charles could be hauled back to Southampton should the Premier League side decide that is best, with the Saints holding a January recall clause on the Northern Ireland midfielder as is standard in a modern ‘season-long’ loan deal.

The Star understands that barring injuries on the south coast, sacked Saints boss Russell Martin had every intention of allowing Charles to continue his progress as a week-in, week-out starter with the Hillsborough club. Martin has since been replaced in the Southampton dugout by Ivan Jurić - with an interest in Wednesday boss Danny Röhl having come to nothing - meaning there is reason for unease over the midfielder’s fate to have built.

The 21-year-old has started all 20 league matches for Wednesday since his arrival towards the end of the summer transfer window and with Röhl hoping to push on with squad improvements in January, keeping hold of their most valuable player will be vital.

So have Wednesday received any indication of Juric’s plans for Charles? Will he remain a Wednesday player until the end of the season?

“I don’t know,” Röhl admitted to The Star when speaking at the Riverside. “I am very happy with him. It is a good rumour we have that we can really improve young players in our group. He is a key player who can play six, eight and centre-back and he really understands the game.

“Maybe we should not speak too much about Shea now!” he joked. “But the development of him is good to see.”