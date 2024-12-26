Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday’s 3-3 comeback draw at Middlesbrough was made all the more impressive by the fact their preparation for the clash was further impacted by injury this week.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls dragged themselves down the tunnel 3-0 down at the Riverside having been blown away by Boro’s talented attacking stable in a chastening first 45 minutes. A remarkable second half turnaround ended with Wednesday chasing the winning goal, goals from Svante Ingelsson, Josh Windass and Yan Valery having brought them level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It takes Wednesday to a mammoth 15 points won from losing positions, a tally no other Championship side are close to and one that speaking to The Star post-match, manager Danny Röhl said spoke to the character of his squad.

Other challenges were overcome in the last days in the form of a wave of illness at Middlewood Road. Four players missed out on the weekend’s win over Stoke City and the likes of Liam Palmer and Michael Ihiekwe remained unavailable - with Anthony Musaba a fresh patient. The Star is told some of the players who were involved at Boro were not all at 100 per cent.

Röhl said: “Overnight Musa became ill, which is the reason why we took Olaf into the squad. Ben is still very ill, Icky is very ill. We have to try to stop this. At the moment we have no injuries but the illnesses are coming and this is something we need to stop. But you see the players that were out there ran their socks off and tried everything.

“I said this to the players, we played at a high level to go again and again and come level. We did it again and this is what we have to take from this game.”