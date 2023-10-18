News you can trust since 1887
‘Exciting’ Danny Rohl appointment can turn Sheffield Wednesday fortunes around, claims ex-EFL striker

One EFL pundit has made a major claim over Danny Rohl’s appointment as Sheffield Wednesday manager.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 18th Oct 2023, 11:59 BST
Former Ipswich Town and Luton Town striker Sam Parkin has described Sheffield Wednesday’s decision to name Danny Rohl as their new manager as ‘a really exciting appointment’.

The former Bayern Munich and Germany assistant manager was officially confirmed as successor to Xisco Munoz on Friday and is currently preparing his new side for his first game in charge at Watford on Saturday.

The appointment caught many by surprise as Rohl steps into the lead role in the dugout for the first time in his career after serving as a number two to the likes of Hans Flick and Ralf Hassenhutl over the past five years.

His time with the latter saw Rohl experience Premier League football with Southampton and EFL pundit Parkin believes the new Wednesday boss could implement a similar style to the former Saints manager as his reign at Hillsborough officially gets underway.

“I think it is a really exciting appointment”, Parkin said on the What The EFL podcast.

“They needed a little bit of a plan. Even though Darren Moore had success last year, I think they have looked a little bit like a mess this season. So he has a really good high pedigree; maybe he will look a little bit like Southampton in terms of Hasenhuttl, the energy, high level energy, and loads of pressurising from the front end of the pitch.

“I think it is an exciting one and I think if he is able to focus on the role, who is to say they cannot change their fortunes around? I think players are probably there actually to play that type of football I just mentioned, not completely dissimilar to some of the attributes that those forward players in particular have.”

Wednesday are yet to win in their first 11 Championship games but could move within four points of escaping the relegation zone with a win at Vicarage Road this weekend.