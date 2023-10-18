Sheffield Wednesday legend Chris Waddle tipped for shock football return at 62

It’s been many years since former Sheffield Wednesday, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur star, Chris Waddle, featured in a competitive fixture.

But Waddle’s relationship with Hallam FC is a special one, and as the club battle an injury crisis in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division the 62-year-old is being tipped for a shock return to action.

Legendary Sheffield football journalist – and Star Sport columnist – Alan Biggs has suggested that Wednesday’s former attacker wouldn’t need much persuading to step into the fold after The Countrymen were forced to play with 10 men after another setback in the Senior Cup defeat to Stocksbridge Park Steels on Tuesday night.

Biggs took to Twitter in the aftermath of that tie, saying, “Understand there is a strong possibility of Chris Waddle returning to semi-pro football two months short of his 63rd birthday. Hallam FC will consider sending an SOS to the ex-Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Sheffield Wednesday and England star amid a chronic run of injuries…

“Waddle is a friend of Hallam FC (step nine in the pyramid) and it’s believed will not need too much encouragement. Never really hung up his boots - Hallam have at least 6 players out with serious injuries. Had to play with 10 men after the latest tonight.”