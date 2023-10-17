Sam Hardwick: Sheffield Wednesday urged fans to support GoFundMe for local lad hospitalised in Germany
Sam Hardwick was involved in an accident with a car whilst travelling in Germany and put into a medically induced coma by The University Hospital Hamburg.
Sheffield Wednesday have urged fans to support a GoFundMe for a local man hospitalised in Germany following an accident involving a car.
Sam Hardwick, a postal worker at the Sheffield Mail Centre, has a bleed on both sides of his brain and a fractured skull and was placed into a medically induced come by staff at The University Hospital Hamburg, according to the GoFundMe created in his name.
The fundraiser, created by Andy Futter, reads: "His condition is being assessed day by day by the medical staff. This could have an impact on sam for the rest of his life. We are raising funds so his family can be by his side and also aid with his recovery when he comes home."
The GoFundMe has a £5,000 target and has raised nearly £1,500 in less than 24 hours. Earlier this afternoon, Sheffield Wednesday Football Club shared the fundraiser, after a post on X by Sam's fiance asked for their help.
The club wrote: "Very sorry to hear this. Out thoughts and best wishes are with Sam. If you can support Sam following his accident, you can do so here."
The fundraiser has had 82 donations so far, raising £1,320 at the time of writing.
Sam's trip to Germany was part of his love for travel, which is said to be one of his passions alongside football.
If you can help support Sam and his family during this difficult time, you can do so by clicking the GoFundMe link here.