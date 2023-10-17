News you can trust since 1887
You’re not really a fan of Sheffield Wednesday if you haven’t done most of these 9 things

Through the highs and lows, a day out at Hillsborough has long been the highlight of the week for Sheffield Wednesday fans.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 17th Oct 2023, 20:24 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 20:34 BST

The international break is nearing its end and that can't come quick enough for some Sheffield Wednesday supporters after two weeks without the Owls in action.

For others, the break from Championship football may have come as a relief after a poor start to the season sees the winless Owls sit rock bottom of the second tier with a measly three points. What is for sure is that Danny Rohl needs to hit the ground running and start racking up points.

Owls fans will have to wait another week to return to Hillsborough which, even in the toughest of times, is a special place for supporters. The Star looks at nine things most Sheffield Wednesday fans will do at some point in their lives when visiting the hallowed ground.

Optimism has hurt Sheffield Wednesday supporters many times before, so much so it’s not uncommon for an Owls fan to find themselves just hope for a point, even if 3-0 up.

1. ‘Tek a point'

Belting ‘Hi Ho’ at the top of your lungs with thousands of Sheffield Wednesday supporters will make the hair on the back of your neck rise.

2. Sing ‘Hi Ho’ with gusto

Matchday programmes aren’t the necessity they once were but many Sheffield Wednesday fans will always pick up a copy from the same seller.

3. Go to YOUR programme seller

Hoong Too has become a Sheffield Wednesday fan favourite... how about those pancake rolls?

4. Fill up at Hoong Too

