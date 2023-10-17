News you can trust since 1887
Watford v Sheffield Wednesday injury news as 3 out and 4 doubts

A look at all the latest injury news surrounding Sheffield Wednesday and Watford ahead of their Championship meeting.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 17th Oct 2023, 18:52 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 18:59 BST

Sheffield Wednesday are now preparing to take on Watford as the international break winds to a close. The Owls have had a hugely disappointing season so far, currently sitting rock bottom of the Championship with just three points, sitting seven points from safety.

There is plenty of time to turn things around, though, and new boss Danny Rohl will take his first game in charge this weekend, facing Watford away from home. The Owls will make the trip to South looking for their first win of the campaign, while the Hornets have only won twice themselves. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest injury news surrounding both clubs.

Sema has a muscular injury and he is likely to be out until late October.

1. Ken Sema - Out

Delgado picked up an injury during international duty, returning to Hillsborough early. He is out after undergoing surgery.

2. Juan Delgado - Out

Momo is out until late October with a leg injury.

3. Momo Diaby - Out

Bannan islikely to be sidelined until later this month with a muscular injury, although he is back on the grass. This one is likely to come too soon for him.

4. Barry Bannan - Out

