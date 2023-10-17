Watford v Sheffield Wednesday injury news as 3 out and 4 doubts

Sheffield Wednesday are now preparing to take on Watford as the international break winds to a close. The Owls have had a hugely disappointing season so far, currently sitting rock bottom of the Championship with just three points, sitting seven points from safety.

There is plenty of time to turn things around, though, and new boss Danny Rohl will take his first game in charge this weekend, facing Watford away from home. The Owls will make the trip to South looking for their first win of the campaign, while the Hornets have only won twice themselves. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest injury news surrounding both clubs.